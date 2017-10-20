Derichebourg SA (DBG.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 2 2,758.40 2,780.00 2,736.80 2,406.30 Year Ending Sep-18 2 2,987.80 3,048.60 2,927.00 2,478.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 2 0.40 0.41 0.39 0.11 Year Ending Sep-18 2 0.49 0.53 0.44 0.12