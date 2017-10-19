Edition:
DCB Bank Ltd (DCBA.NS)

DCBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

178.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.20 (-1.76%)
Prev Close
Rs181.40
Open
Rs181.40
Day's High
Rs181.60
Day's Low
Rs176.80
Volume
443,089
Avg. Vol
1,942,982
52-wk High
Rs213.00
52-wk Low
Rs100.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.92 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 5 5
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.53 2.53 2.69 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 2,650.50 2,850.00 2,196.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3,587.00 3,587.00 3,587.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 15 10,350.50 10,630.00 9,916.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 15 12,852.40 13,409.00 12,371.00 12,264.70
Year Ending Mar-19 16 15,520.30 16,656.00 14,717.00 15,296.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 1.92 2.10 1.60 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.00 3.00 3.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17 7.09 7.60 6.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 15 8.45 9.00 7.40 8.37
Year Ending Mar-19 16 10.43 12.50 5.70 11.83

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 3,187.33 3,133.90 53.43 1.68
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,994.00 3,189.20 195.20 6.52
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,650.50 2,838.50 188.00 7.09
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,638.33 2,735.90 97.57 3.70
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,534.00 2,519.40 14.60 0.58

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,650.50 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3,587.00 3,688.00 3,688.00 3,688.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10,350.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12,852.40 12,818.90 12,818.90 12,817.30 12,264.70
Year Ending Mar-19 15,520.30 15,559.30 15,559.30 15,550.40 15,296.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 2 2 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 3 0 3
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

