DCB Bank Ltd (DCBA.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 2,650.50 2,850.00 2,196.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3,587.00 3,587.00 3,587.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 15 10,350.50 10,630.00 9,916.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 15 12,852.40 13,409.00 12,371.00 12,264.70 Year Ending Mar-19 16 15,520.30 16,656.00 14,717.00 15,296.90 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 1.92 2.10 1.60 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.00 3.00 3.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 17 7.09 7.60 6.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 15 8.45 9.00 7.40 8.37 Year Ending Mar-19 16 10.43 12.50 5.70 11.83