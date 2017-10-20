Edition:
United States

Diageo PLC (DGE.L)

DGE.L on London Stock Exchange

2,567.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.50 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
2,571.00
Open
2,565.00
Day's High
2,586.50
Day's Low
2,563.00
Volume
4,320,703
Avg. Vol
4,322,111
52-wk High
2,616.00
52-wk Low
1,946.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 95.60 June 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 11 11 12 13
(3) HOLD 12 11 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.45 2.43 2.34 2.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 12,145.00 12,145.00 12,145.00 12,145.00
Year Ending Jun-17 27 11,943.30 12,250.00 11,611.30 --
Year Ending Jun-18 26 12,457.20 12,770.60 12,168.00 12,351.90
Year Ending Jun-19 27 13,028.80 13,368.00 12,588.00 12,896.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 95.60 95.60 95.60 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.49 0.49 0.49 --
Year Ending Jun-17 30 105.29 110.00 101.49 --
Year Ending Jun-18 28 116.77 124.04 108.28 112.48
Year Ending Jun-19 29 127.29 137.37 117.00 120.51
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 8.82 10.60 6.70 8.71

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 12,145.00 12,145.00 12,145.00 12,145.00 12,145.00
Year Ending Jun-17 11,943.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 12,457.20 12,457.20 12,504.40 12,496.00 12,351.90
Year Ending Jun-19 13,028.80 13,028.80 13,082.00 13,085.20 12,896.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 95.60 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0.49 0.49 -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 105.29 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 116.77 116.77 117.14 116.44 112.48
Year Ending Jun-19 127.29 127.29 127.67 127.24 120.51

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 4
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 4
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 2 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Diageo PLC News

» More DGE.L News