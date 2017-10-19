Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 9,366.00 9,366.00 9,366.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 15 41,929.90 44,147.00 39,514.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 39,142.40 41,266.00 37,366.00 51,891.40 Year Ending Mar-19 12 43,622.00 48,699.00 39,185.00 64,006.40 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 14 43.81 49.70 37.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 35.16 38.40 31.32 56.81 Year Ending Mar-19 12 41.83 50.70 35.00 66.86