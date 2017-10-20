Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLGS.DE)
DLGS.DE on Xetra
38.01EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.03 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
€37.97
Open
€38.18
Day's High
€38.47
Day's Low
€37.90
Volume
273,229
Avg. Vol
502,424
52-wk High
€52.35
52-wk Low
€30.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.21
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.05
|2.05
|2.05
|2.05
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|8
|478.09
|518.00
|434.00
|478.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|324.50
|324.50
|324.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|1,364.38
|1,404.00
|1,313.00
|1,368.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|1,559.15
|1,641.00
|1,450.84
|1,511.12
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|8
|1.21
|1.45
|1.07
|1.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|2.58
|2.99
|2.02
|2.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|3.28
|4.08
|2.43
|2.96
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|16.72
|35.10
|3.20
|4.80
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|255.23
|255.51
|0.29
|0.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|268.27
|270.97
|2.70
|1.01
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|365.57
|364.70
|0.86
|0.24
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|338.31
|345.75
|7.44
|2.20
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|250.52
|245.75
|4.77
|1.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.31
|0.36
|0.05
|14.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.38
|0.43
|0.05
|13.91
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.77
|0.78
|0.01
|1.30
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.64
|0.71
|0.07
|10.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.30
|0.34
|0.04
|12.25
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|478.09
|478.09
|477.46
|477.46
|478.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|324.50
|324.50
|324.50
|324.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,364.38
|1,366.22
|1,365.82
|1,367.46
|1,368.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,559.15
|1,560.70
|1,557.19
|1,553.41
|1,511.12
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.21
|1.21
|1.20
|1.20
|1.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.58
|2.58
|2.56
|2.57
|2.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.28
|3.28
|3.24
|3.23
|2.96
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
- Dialog Semiconductor to buy Silego to expand into Internet of Things
- UPDATE 2-Dialog Semiconductor to buy Silego to expand into Internet of Things
- BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor to continue buybacks after Silego deal
- Germany's Dialog to buy Silego in Internet-of-Things play
- BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor buys Silego for up to $306 mln