Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)

DLN.L on London Stock Exchange

2,753.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-26.00 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
2,779.00
Open
2,792.00
Day's High
2,792.00
Day's Low
2,753.00
Volume
1,051,325
Avg. Vol
274,052
52-wk High
3,021.00
52-wk Low
2,341.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 10 10 9 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 1 1 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.68 2.68 2.79 2.74

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 166.34 190.50 155.00 176.27
Year Ending Dec-18 12 177.85 205.27 165.99 192.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 89.17 93.88 85.28 86.43
Year Ending Dec-18 16 99.89 114.27 87.58 98.57
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 11.02 14.22 7.30 8.51

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 166.34 166.56 166.82 167.45 176.27
Year Ending Dec-18 177.85 178.57 179.07 180.96 192.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 89.17 89.39 88.95 89.68 86.43
Year Ending Dec-18 99.89 99.51 99.51 99.67 98.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Derwent London PLC News

