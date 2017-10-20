Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)
DLN.L on London Stock Exchange
2,753.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-26.00 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
2,779.00
Open
2,792.00
Day's High
2,792.00
Day's Low
2,753.00
Volume
1,051,325
Avg. Vol
274,052
52-wk High
3,021.00
52-wk Low
2,341.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|9
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.68
|2.68
|2.79
|2.74
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|166.34
|190.50
|155.00
|176.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|177.85
|205.27
|165.99
|192.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|89.17
|93.88
|85.28
|86.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|99.89
|114.27
|87.58
|98.57
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|11.02
|14.22
|7.30
|8.51
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|166.34
|166.56
|166.82
|167.45
|176.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|177.85
|178.57
|179.07
|180.96
|192.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|89.17
|89.39
|88.95
|89.68
|86.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|99.89
|99.51
|99.51
|99.67
|98.57
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
