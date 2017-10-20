Edition:
Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGOa.L)

DMGOa.L on London Stock Exchange

679.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

8.50 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
670.50
Open
665.50
Day's High
679.00
Day's Low
665.00
Volume
645,273
Avg. Vol
675,294
52-wk High
836.00
52-wk Low
605.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 7 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.54 2.62 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 12 1,670.36 1,692.00 1,647.10 1,952.67
Year Ending Sep-18 12 1,573.75 1,624.66 1,513.16 2,003.36
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 13 51.50 59.86 46.30 56.13
Year Ending Sep-18 13 51.86 55.30 48.22 62.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -0.16 1.62 -2.10 2.85

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 1,670.36 1,672.55 1,672.64 1,672.85 1,952.67
Year Ending Sep-18 1,573.75 1,576.84 1,599.28 1,596.86 2,003.36
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 51.50 51.26 50.29 50.47 56.13
Year Ending Sep-18 51.86 51.95 52.77 52.93 62.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 3 3
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 0 7
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 2 0 6 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 2 0 9

Earnings vs. Estimates

