Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGOa.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 12 1,670.36 1,692.00 1,647.10 1,952.67 Year Ending Sep-18 12 1,573.75 1,624.66 1,513.16 2,003.36 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 13 51.50 59.86 46.30 56.13 Year Ending Sep-18 13 51.86 55.30 48.22 62.05 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -0.16 1.62 -2.10 2.85