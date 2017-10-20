Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 13 954.90 956.00 946.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 13 1,068.36 1,123.90 1,042.00 992.83 Year Ending Jun-19 13 1,141.58 1,255.60 1,080.90 1,058.91 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 8.40 8.40 8.40 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 8.30 8.30 8.30 8.30 Year Ending Jun-17 14 43.38 44.71 42.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 14 48.39 50.40 44.10 53.84 Year Ending Jun-19 14 53.68 58.20 48.00 57.89 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.50 17.40 9.60 5.98