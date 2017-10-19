Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (DPFE.NS)
DPFE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
436.00INR
19 Oct 2017
436.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.75 (-0.40%)
Rs-1.75 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs437.75
Rs437.75
Open
Rs438.40
Rs438.40
Day's High
Rs448.80
Rs448.80
Day's Low
Rs434.60
Rs434.60
Volume
81,767
81,767
Avg. Vol
379,508
379,508
52-wk High
Rs453.60
Rs453.60
52-wk Low
Rs170.00
Rs170.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|39,459.00
|39,459.00
|39,459.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|50,832.00
|50,832.00
|50,832.00
|47,838.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|53,483.00
|53,483.00
|53,483.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|17.00
|17.70
|16.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|32.70
|32.70
|32.70
|25.07
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|36.50
|36.50
|36.50
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|8,276.25
|9,232.50
|956.25
|11.55
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|9,067.00
|8,093.30
|973.70
|10.74
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|9,525.00
|10,226.60
|701.60
|7.37
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|5,088.79
|5,743.40
|654.61
|12.86
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|4,498.00
|4,719.60
|221.60
|4.93
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|39,459.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|50,832.00
|50,832.00
|50,832.00
|50,832.00
|47,838.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|53,483.00
|53,483.00
|53,483.00
|53,483.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings