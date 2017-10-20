Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 346.30 346.30 346.30 339.17 Year Ending Dec-18 1 402.30 402.30 402.30 232.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.04 0.05 0.02 -0.01 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.02 Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.07 0.12 0.03 0.11 Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.16 0.21 0.10 0.23