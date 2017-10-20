Edition:
Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM.TO)

DPM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
$2.46
Open
$2.43
Day's High
$2.51
Day's Low
$2.43
Volume
118,212
Avg. Vol
292,704
52-wk High
$3.70
52-wk Low
$1.87

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.04 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.25 2.25 1.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 346.30 346.30 346.30 339.17
Year Ending Dec-18 1 402.30 402.30 402.30 232.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.04 0.05 0.02 -0.01
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.02
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.07 0.12 0.03 0.11
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.16 0.21 0.10 0.23

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-13 80.10 80.18 0.08 0.10
Quarter Ending Mar-13 102.40 88.00 14.40 14.06
Quarter Ending Dec-12 97.60 103.06 5.46 5.60
Quarter Ending Sep-12 86.60 99.30 12.70 14.67
Quarter Ending Jun-12 65.70 82.33 16.63 25.32
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.01 0.07 0.08 -975.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.02 -0.04 0.02 -92.31
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.01 0.04 0.05 -385.71
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.02 -0.12 0.10 -393.83
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.03 -0.05 0.08 266.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 346.30 346.30 337.15 337.15 339.17
Year Ending Dec-18 402.30 402.30 361.07 361.07 232.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.03 -0.01
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.02
Year Ending Dec-17 0.07 0.07 0.06 0.06 0.11
Year Ending Dec-18 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.15 0.23

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

