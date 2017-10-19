Edition:
Deepak Nitrite Ltd (DPNT.NS)

DPNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

216.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs5.40 (+2.56%)
Prev Close
Rs210.85
Open
Rs212.00
Day's High
Rs217.50
Day's Low
Rs212.00
Volume
248,305
Avg. Vol
307,511
52-wk High
Rs233.70
52-wk Low
Rs75.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 14,025.10 14,025.10 14,025.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 14,780.80 14,780.80 14,780.80 21,871.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 17,145.80 17,145.80 17,145.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 10.50 10.50 10.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 6.24 6.24 6.24 9.70
Year Ending Mar-19 1 7.42 7.42 7.42 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,612.38 3,373.63 238.75 6.61
Quarter Ending Mar-15 3,495.28 3,326.70 168.58 4.82
Quarter Ending Dec-14 3,998.68 3,020.14 978.54 24.47
Quarter Ending Sep-14 3,701.07 3,596.69 104.38 2.82

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 14,025.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 14,780.80 14,780.80 13,925.80 13,925.80 21,871.00
Year Ending Mar-19 17,145.80 17,145.80 15,875.40 15,875.40 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

