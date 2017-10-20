Drax Group PLC (DRX.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 10 3,480.25 3,815.39 2,892.80 2,916.66 Year Ending Dec-18 9 3,705.67 3,841.00 3,495.03 2,979.46 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 6.05 9.12 1.97 12.55 Year Ending Dec-18 10 11.67 17.09 5.81 19.16 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 69.98 70.60 69.37 15.13