Drax Group PLC (DRX.L)

DRX.L on London Stock Exchange

287.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.30 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
289.20
Open
290.90
Day's High
291.80
Day's Low
287.90
Volume
841,863
Avg. Vol
1,118,939
52-wk High
393.20
52-wk Low
273.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 4
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.57 2.57 2.67 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 3,480.25 3,815.39 2,892.80 2,916.66
Year Ending Dec-18 9 3,705.67 3,841.00 3,495.03 2,979.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 6.05 9.12 1.97 12.55
Year Ending Dec-18 10 11.67 17.09 5.81 19.16
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 69.98 70.60 69.37 15.13

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,480.25 3,480.25 3,480.25 3,478.05 2,916.66
Year Ending Dec-18 3,705.67 3,705.67 3,705.67 3,701.03 2,979.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6.05 6.05 6.05 7.16 12.55
Year Ending Dec-18 11.67 11.67 11.07 12.60 19.16

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

