Dish TV India Ltd (DSTV.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 14 7,652.86 7,968.00 7,422.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 8,521.45 8,521.45 8,521.45 -- Year Ending Mar-17 24 31,159.20 33,470.00 30,446.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 22 31,730.60 33,576.50 30,419.70 38,051.90 Year Ending Mar-19 23 35,073.40 37,388.00 33,325.10 42,554.60 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 0.24 0.30 0.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.48 0.48 0.48 -- Year Ending Mar-17 25 1.70 2.60 1.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 22 0.92 1.60 0.26 3.82 Year Ending Mar-19 24 1.97 3.00 1.05 4.85