Dish TV India Ltd (DSTV.NS)

DSTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

71.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.70 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs71.90
Open
Rs72.45
Day's High
Rs72.50
Day's Low
Rs70.70
Volume
482,171
Avg. Vol
3,554,985
52-wk High
Rs111.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.24 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 14 14 15 11
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.96 1.96 1.93 2.11

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14 7,652.86 7,968.00 7,422.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 8,521.45 8,521.45 8,521.45 --
Year Ending Mar-17 24 31,159.20 33,470.00 30,446.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 22 31,730.60 33,576.50 30,419.70 38,051.90
Year Ending Mar-19 23 35,073.40 37,388.00 33,325.10 42,554.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 0.24 0.30 0.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.48 0.48 0.48 --
Year Ending Mar-17 25 1.70 2.60 1.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 22 0.92 1.60 0.26 3.82
Year Ending Mar-19 24 1.97 3.00 1.05 4.85

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 7,223.87 7,388.80 164.93 2.28
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,652.86 7,085.70 567.16 7.41
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,822.93 7,417.40 405.53 5.18
Quarter Ending Sep-16 8,021.75 7,762.80 258.95 3.23
Quarter Ending Jun-16 8,239.98 7,775.90 464.08 5.63
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.03 -0.13 0.16 559.36
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.24 -0.27 0.51 211.80
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.34 0.25 0.09 25.55
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.55 0.66 0.11 20.72
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.56 0.38 0.18 32.54

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,652.86 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 8,521.45 8,521.45 8,521.45 8,521.45 --
Year Ending Mar-17 31,159.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 31,730.60 32,190.60 32,248.90 32,285.40 38,051.90
Year Ending Mar-19 35,073.40 35,073.40 35,051.40 35,090.60 42,554.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.24 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0.48 0.48 0.48 0.48 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0.92 1.05 1.06 1.14 3.82
Year Ending Mar-19 1.97 1.97 1.95 2.01 4.85

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

