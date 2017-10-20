Edition:
Datatec Ltd (DTCJ.J)

DTCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,830.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

19.00 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
5,811.00
Open
5,862.00
Day's High
5,875.00
Day's Low
5,781.00
Volume
1,035,148
Avg. Vol
700,136
52-wk High
6,499.00
52-wk Low
4,171.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- February 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 2 6,442.86 6,504.70 6,381.03 --
Year Ending Feb-18 1 6,786.71 6,786.71 6,786.71 6,934.20
Year Ending Feb-19 1 7,219.05 7,219.05 7,219.05 7,225.52
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 1 0.25 0.25 0.25 --
Year Ending Feb-18 1 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.40
Year Ending Feb-19 1 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.45

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 6,442.86 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 6,786.71 6,786.71 6,786.71 6,786.71 6,934.20
Year Ending Feb-19 7,219.05 7,219.05 7,219.05 7,219.05 7,225.52

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Datatec Ltd News

