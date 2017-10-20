Datatec Ltd (DTCJ.J)
DTCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,830.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
19.00 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
5,811.00
Open
5,862.00
Day's High
5,875.00
Day's Low
5,781.00
Volume
1,035,148
Avg. Vol
700,136
52-wk High
6,499.00
52-wk Low
4,171.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|February
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|2
|6,442.86
|6,504.70
|6,381.03
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|1
|6,786.71
|6,786.71
|6,786.71
|6,934.20
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|7,219.05
|7,219.05
|7,219.05
|7,225.52
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|1
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|1
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.40
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|6,442.86
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|6,786.71
|6,786.71
|6,786.71
|6,786.71
|6,934.20
|Year Ending Feb-19
|7,219.05
|7,219.05
|7,219.05
|7,219.05
|7,225.52
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Datatec sells SMC consultancy operation to DXC Technology for undisclosed sum
- BRIEF-Datatec sees H1 FY18 HEPS between 5 and 6 US cents
- BRIEF-Datatec completes Westcon-Comstor sale to Synnex Corp
- BRIEF-Datatec unit Logicalis Group buys 51 pct stake in Nubeliu
- BRIEF-Datatec Ltd says Logicalis to buy majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia