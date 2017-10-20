Dignity PLC (DTY.L)
DTY.L on London Stock Exchange
2,278.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
2,281.00
Open
2,274.00
Day's High
2,297.00
Day's Low
2,267.00
Volume
76,550
Avg. Vol
132,922
52-wk High
2,791.00
52-wk Low
2,144.17
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|329.96
|338.00
|319.50
|332.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|347.82
|355.00
|338.60
|348.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|124.80
|126.60
|123.00
|124.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|135.48
|137.10
|135.00
|134.67
Historical Surprises
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|54.00
|54.30
|0.30
|0.56
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|47.50
|48.10
|0.60
|1.26
Consensus Estimates Trend
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|329.96
|329.96
|329.96
|329.96
|332.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|347.82
|347.82
|347.82
|347.82
|348.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|124.80
|124.80
|124.80
|124.80
|124.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|135.48
|135.48
|135.48
|135.48
|134.67
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0