Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (DWAR.NS)
DWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
73.45INR
19 Oct 2017
73.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.80 (-1.08%)
Rs-0.80 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs74.25
Rs74.25
Open
Rs74.10
Rs74.10
Day's High
Rs74.75
Rs74.75
Day's Low
Rs73.00
Rs73.00
Volume
447,022
447,022
Avg. Vol
3,884,014
3,884,014
52-wk High
Rs80.40
Rs80.40
52-wk Low
Rs20.65
Rs20.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|September
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- India's Dwarikesh Sugar expects sales to rise up to 15 pct on higher crushing
- BRIEF-India's Dwarikesh Sugar Industries June-qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries approves subdivision of shares
- BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries to consider sub division of face value of equity shares
- BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit falls