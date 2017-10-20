Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNG.DE)
DWNG.DE on Xetra
36.24EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.49 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
€36.72
Open
€36.79
Day's High
€36.79
Day's Low
€36.15
Volume
538,996
Avg. Vol
713,277
52-wk High
€37.01
52-wk Low
€26.54
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.28
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|9
|8
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.04
|2.04
|2.04
|2.07
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|191.85
|215.55
|168.16
|167.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|174.32
|174.32
|174.32
|185.30
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|770.24
|1,058.00
|648.63
|764.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|813.70
|1,089.00
|686.26
|793.53
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.28
|0.31
|0.26
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|1.22
|1.50
|1.02
|1.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|1.32
|1.68
|1.20
|1.26
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.31
|10.31
|10.31
|12.78
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|186.45
|186.10
|0.35
|0.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|166.76
|180.40
|13.64
|8.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|178.48
|178.37
|0.11
|0.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|179.86
|178.35
|1.51
|0.84
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|176.38
|176.32
|0.06
|0.03
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.31
|0.16
|0.15
|48.96
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.31
|0.24
|0.07
|23.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.27
|0.04
|0.23
|85.19
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.29
|0.18
|0.11
|37.93
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.22
|0.81
|0.59
|268.18
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|191.85
|191.85
|190.05
|190.05
|167.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|174.32
|174.32
|175.34
|175.34
|185.30
|Year Ending Dec-17
|770.24
|771.47
|768.90
|775.49
|764.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|813.70
|813.61
|814.05
|825.17
|793.53
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.28
|0.28
|0.27
|0.27
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.22
|1.20
|1.22
|1.21
|1.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.32
|1.33
|1.33
|1.31
|1.26
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|2
- BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen announces conversion price for new convertible bonds
- BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen successfully repurchases outstanding convertible bonds due 2021
- BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen successfully places EUR 800 mln new convertible bonds
- German stocks - Factors to watch on August 14
- German stocks - Factors to watch on June 2