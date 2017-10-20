Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 191.85 215.55 168.16 167.68 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 174.32 174.32 174.32 185.30 Year Ending Dec-17 20 770.24 1,058.00 648.63 764.32 Year Ending Dec-18 20 813.70 1,089.00 686.26 793.53 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.28 0.31 0.26 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.32 0.32 0.32 -- Year Ending Dec-17 12 1.22 1.50 1.02 1.30 Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.32 1.68 1.20 1.26 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.31 10.31 10.31 12.78