Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DWNH.NS)

DWNH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

594.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.15 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs602.50
Open
Rs598.00
Day's High
Rs610.50
Day's Low
Rs585.25
Volume
3,824,258
Avg. Vol
4,239,928
52-wk High
Rs618.00
52-wk Low
Rs213.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 4 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.62 1.62 1.75 1.56

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 5,630.50 5,993.00 5,268.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 8,027.00 8,027.00 8,027.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 21,196.60 24,503.00 17,881.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 27,386.50 29,253.00 25,000.00 26,226.40
Year Ending Mar-19 5 31,784.60 35,181.00 24,935.00 32,607.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 9 30.15 38.25 26.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 36.73 40.00 32.00 35.58
Year Ending Mar-19 7 45.59 49.70 41.22 44.76

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 6,619.50 7,066.20 446.70 6.75
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,375.00 6,197.10 177.90 2.79
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,630.50 6,279.10 648.60 11.52
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,409.00 5,653.80 244.80 4.53
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,747.00 5,359.90 612.90 12.91
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 8.70 9.30 0.60 6.90
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7.20 7.95 0.75 10.42
Quarter Ending Dec-15 6.24 6.31 0.07 1.04
Quarter Ending Sep-15 9.19 6.12 3.07 33.39
Quarter Ending Jun-15 6.80 5.88 0.92 13.53

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,630.50 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 8,027.00 8,027.00 8,027.00 8,027.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 21,196.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 27,386.50 26,826.70 26,826.70 26,418.40 26,226.40
Year Ending Mar-19 31,784.60 30,628.40 32,695.40 32,414.00 32,607.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 30.15 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 36.73 36.44 36.44 35.93 35.58
Year Ending Mar-19 45.59 44.42 44.42 43.83 44.76

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 2 0 2 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 2 3 2
Year Ending Mar-19 4 1 4 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd News

