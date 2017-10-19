Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DWNH.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 5,630.50 5,993.00 5,268.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 8,027.00 8,027.00 8,027.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 7 21,196.60 24,503.00 17,881.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 27,386.50 29,253.00 25,000.00 26,226.40 Year Ending Mar-19 5 31,784.60 35,181.00 24,935.00 32,607.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 9 30.15 38.25 26.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 36.73 40.00 32.00 35.58 Year Ending Mar-19 7 45.59 49.70 41.22 44.76