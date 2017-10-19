Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DYNM.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 4,325.00 5,008.00 3,642.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 15,333.00 15,616.00 15,050.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 14,688.00 15,207.00 14,169.00 18,429.30 Year Ending Mar-19 2 15,854.00 16,913.00 14,795.00 20,680.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 -1.80 -1.80 -1.80 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 53.70 67.60 39.80 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 32.85 42.50 23.20 121.60 Year Ending Mar-19 2 79.30 87.60 71.00 180.50