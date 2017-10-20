Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO)
EDV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
23.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.18 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
$23.30
Open
$23.11
Day's High
$23.21
Day's Low
$22.76
Volume
115,085
Avg. Vol
260,382
52-wk High
$28.81
52-wk Low
$17.37
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.23
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.62
|1.62
|1.62
|1.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|715.22
|779.96
|665.00
|855.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|943.09
|1,117.09
|817.00
|1,123.29
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.23
|0.32
|0.11
|0.39
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|0.32
|0.44
|0.16
|0.60
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|0.51
|0.82
|0.18
|1.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1.46
|1.86
|0.95
|2.19
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|152.00
|193.14
|41.14
|27.07
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|188.00
|199.82
|11.82
|6.29
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|160.40
|169.31
|8.91
|5.56
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|164.00
|160.37
|3.63
|2.21
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|157.00
|143.96
|13.04
|8.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.13
|0.11
|0.02
|15.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.23
|0.10
|0.13
|56.04
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.30
|0.44
|0.14
|49.05
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.24
|0.25
|0.01
|5.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.24
|0.18
|0.06
|23.95
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|715.22
|732.59
|739.50
|748.25
|855.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|943.09
|955.74
|970.88
|990.63
|1,123.29
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.23
|0.22
|0.17
|0.17
|0.39
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.32
|0.30
|0.32
|0.32
|0.60
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.51
|0.57
|0.58
|0.52
|1.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.46
|1.45
|1.48
|1.45
|2.19
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|3
|4
- BRIEF-Completion of acquisition of Avnel Gold Mining by Endeavour Mining Corp
- BRIEF-Avnel Gold says Endeavour Mining completes of acquisition of Avnel
- BRIEF-Avnel Gold mining shareholders approve acquisition by Endeavour Mining Corp
- BRIEF-Endeavour Mining names James Askew as non-executive director
- BRIEF-Endeavour announces the retirement of its COO, Attie Roux, who will be succeeded by Jeremy Langford