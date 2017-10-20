Edition:
Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO)

EDV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.18 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
$23.30
Open
$23.11
Day's High
$23.21
Day's Low
$22.76
Volume
115,085
Avg. Vol
260,382
52-wk High
$28.81
52-wk Low
$17.37

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.23 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.62 1.62 1.62 1.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 715.22 779.96 665.00 855.90
Year Ending Dec-18 8 943.09 1,117.09 817.00 1,123.29
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.23 0.32 0.11 0.39
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 0.32 0.44 0.16 0.60
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.51 0.82 0.18 1.64
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1.46 1.86 0.95 2.19

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 152.00 193.14 41.14 27.07
Quarter Ending Dec-16 188.00 199.82 11.82 6.29
Quarter Ending Sep-16 160.40 169.31 8.91 5.56
Quarter Ending Jun-16 164.00 160.37 3.63 2.21
Quarter Ending Mar-16 157.00 143.96 13.04 8.31
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.13 0.11 0.02 15.38
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.23 0.10 0.13 56.04
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.30 0.44 0.14 49.05
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.24 0.25 0.01 5.35
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.24 0.18 0.06 23.95

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 715.22 732.59 739.50 748.25 855.90
Year Ending Dec-18 943.09 955.74 970.88 990.63 1,123.29
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.23 0.22 0.17 0.17 0.39
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.32 0.30 0.32 0.32 0.60
Year Ending Dec-17 0.51 0.57 0.58 0.52 1.64
Year Ending Dec-18 1.46 1.45 1.48 1.45 2.19

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 0 5
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 3 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 2
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 1 5
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 3 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

Endeavour Mining Corp News

