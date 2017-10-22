Edition:
Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE (EKHO.CA)

EKHO.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

0.76USD
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
$0.77
Open
$0.76
Day's High
$0.78
Day's Low
$0.76
Volume
92,722
Avg. Vol
690,558
52-wk High
$0.82
52-wk Low
$0.39

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.75 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 6,170.58 6,170.58 6,170.58 3,356.60
Year Ending Dec-18 1 8,473.56 8,473.56 8,473.56 3,862.76
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2.06 2.06 2.06 0.65
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1.99 1.99 1.99 0.71

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,764.00 1,748.70 15.30 0.87
Quarter Ending Sep-16 648.23 1,336.90 688.66 106.24
Quarter Ending Jun-16 648.23 751.37 103.14 15.91
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,074.46 847.97 226.49 21.08
Quarter Ending Dec-15 867.33 685.02 182.31 21.02

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,170.58 7,020.00 7,020.00 7,020.00 3,356.60
Year Ending Dec-18 8,473.56 8,262.00 8,262.00 8,262.00 3,862.76

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

