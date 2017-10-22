Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE (EKHO.CA)
EKHO.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
0.76USD
22 Oct 2017
0.76USD
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-1.30%)
$-0.01 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
$0.77
$0.77
Open
$0.76
$0.76
Day's High
$0.78
$0.78
Day's Low
$0.76
$0.76
Volume
92,722
92,722
Avg. Vol
690,558
690,558
52-wk High
$0.82
$0.82
52-wk Low
$0.39
$0.39
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|1.75
|1.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|6,170.58
|6,170.58
|6,170.58
|3,356.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|8,473.56
|8,473.56
|8,473.56
|3,862.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2.06
|2.06
|2.06
|0.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1.99
|1.99
|1.99
|0.71
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,764.00
|1,748.70
|15.30
|0.87
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|648.23
|1,336.90
|688.66
|106.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|648.23
|751.37
|103.14
|15.91
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,074.46
|847.97
|226.49
|21.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|867.33
|685.02
|182.31
|21.02
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6,170.58
|7,020.00
|7,020.00
|7,020.00
|3,356.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8,473.56
|8,262.00
|8,262.00
|8,262.00
|3,862.76
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings