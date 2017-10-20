Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA)
ELET6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
25.55BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 1.43 (+5.93%)
Prev Close
R$ 24.12
Open
R$ 24.11
Day's High
R$ 25.55
Day's Low
R$ 24.06
Volume
2,104,900
Avg. Vol
1,863,481
52-wk High
R$ 29.50
52-wk Low
R$ 15.41
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|40,135.80
|40,135.80
|40,135.80
|34,543.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|27,218.10
|27,218.10
|27,218.10
|36,658.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|3.76
|3.76
|3.76
|1.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|4.54
|4.54
|4.54
|1.88
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,731.00
|9,094.14
|2,363.14
|35.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,289.00
|8,968.82
|1,679.82
|23.05
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,535.00
|12,294.20
|4,759.25
|63.16
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,535.00
|8,607.92
|1,072.92
|14.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7,535.00
|33,085.30
|25,550.31
|339.09
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.01
|-4.63
|4.62
|-46,200.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.01
|0.64
|0.65
|-6,480.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.01
|5.07
|5.09
|-50,850.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.27
|-2.88
|3.15
|1,166.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|-0.15
|-13.72
|13.57
|-9,046.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|40,135.80
|40,135.80
|40,135.80
|40,135.80
|34,543.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27,218.10
|27,218.10
|27,218.10
|27,218.10
|36,658.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.76
|3.76
|3.76
|--
|1.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.54
|4.54
|4.54
|4.75
|1.88
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
