Edition:
United States

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA)

ELET6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

25.55BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 1.43 (+5.93%)
Prev Close
R$ 24.12
Open
R$ 24.11
Day's High
R$ 25.55
Day's Low
R$ 24.06
Volume
2,104,900
Avg. Vol
1,863,481
52-wk High
R$ 29.50
52-wk Low
R$ 15.41

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 40,135.80 40,135.80 40,135.80 34,543.50
Year Ending Dec-18 1 27,218.10 27,218.10 27,218.10 36,658.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3.76 3.76 3.76 1.04
Year Ending Dec-18 1 4.54 4.54 4.54 1.88

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,731.00 9,094.14 2,363.14 35.11
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,289.00 8,968.82 1,679.82 23.05
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,535.00 12,294.20 4,759.25 63.16
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,535.00 8,607.92 1,072.92 14.24
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7,535.00 33,085.30 25,550.31 339.09
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.01 -4.63 4.62 -46,200.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.01 0.64 0.65 -6,480.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.01 5.07 5.09 -50,850.00
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.27 -2.88 3.15 1,166.67
Quarter Ending Dec-15 -0.15 -13.72 13.57 -9,046.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 40,135.80 40,135.80 40,135.80 40,135.80 34,543.50
Year Ending Dec-18 27,218.10 27,218.10 27,218.10 27,218.10 36,658.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.76 3.76 3.76 -- 1.04
Year Ending Dec-18 4.54 4.54 4.54 4.75 1.88

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA News

» More ELET6.SA News