Elmos Semiconductor AG (ELGG.DE)

ELGG.DE on Xetra

25.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.92 (+3.71%)
Prev Close
€24.64
Open
€24.61
Day's High
€25.56
Day's Low
€24.61
Volume
37,691
Avg. Vol
27,955
52-wk High
€25.60
52-wk Low
€13.01

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.39 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 4 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 3.00 2.57 2.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 67.00 67.00 67.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5 248.53 250.00 247.00 240.16
Year Ending Dec-18 6 263.05 268.00 257.00 255.33
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.39 0.39 0.39 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.07 1.14 1.03 0.89
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.23 1.49 1.07 1.04
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 16.78 26.00 8.95 8.62

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 61.00 59.48 1.52 2.49
Quarter Ending Mar-17 61.00 60.78 0.22 0.36
Quarter Ending Dec-16 62.25 63.53 1.28 2.05
Quarter Ending Sep-16 58.00 56.38 1.62 2.78
Quarter Ending Jun-16 55.20 54.99 0.21 0.39
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.19 0.22 0.03 15.79
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.15 0.15 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.37 0.41 0.04 10.81
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.26 0.20 0.06 23.08
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.17 0.17 0.00 1.90

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 67.00 67.00 66.00 66.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 248.53 248.88 248.88 249.02 240.16
Year Ending Dec-18 263.05 263.69 263.52 263.52 255.33
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.39 0.39 0.38 0.38 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.07 1.08 1.06 1.05 0.89
Year Ending Dec-18 1.23 1.22 1.18 1.18 1.04

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Elmos Semiconductor AG News

