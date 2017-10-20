Elmos Semiconductor AG (ELGG.DE)
ELGG.DE on Xetra
25.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.92 (+3.71%)
Prev Close
€24.64
Open
€24.61
Day's High
€25.56
Day's Low
€24.61
Volume
37,691
Avg. Vol
27,955
52-wk High
€25.60
52-wk Low
€13.01
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.39
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|4
|3
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|3.00
|2.57
|2.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|67.00
|67.00
|67.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|248.53
|250.00
|247.00
|240.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|263.05
|268.00
|257.00
|255.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.39
|0.39
|0.39
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|1.07
|1.14
|1.03
|0.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|1.23
|1.49
|1.07
|1.04
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|16.78
|26.00
|8.95
|8.62
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|61.00
|59.48
|1.52
|2.49
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|61.00
|60.78
|0.22
|0.36
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|62.25
|63.53
|1.28
|2.05
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|58.00
|56.38
|1.62
|2.78
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|55.20
|54.99
|0.21
|0.39
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.19
|0.22
|0.03
|15.79
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.15
|0.15
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.37
|0.41
|0.04
|10.81
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.26
|0.20
|0.06
|23.08
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.17
|0.17
|0.00
|1.90
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|67.00
|67.00
|66.00
|66.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|248.53
|248.88
|248.88
|249.02
|240.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|263.05
|263.69
|263.52
|263.52
|255.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.39
|0.39
|0.38
|0.38
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.07
|1.08
|1.06
|1.05
|0.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.23
|1.22
|1.18
|1.18
|1.04
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
- BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor prolongs cooperation and research contract with Fraunhofer-Institut Duisburg
- BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q2 EBIT reached 6.2 million euro
- BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor raises 2017 Ebit margin target
- BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor: Weyer becomes chairman of supervisory board
- BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor successfully places 40 mln eur promissory note loan