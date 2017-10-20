Elior Group SA (ELIOR.PA)
ELIOR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
23.82EUR
20 Oct 2017
23.82EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.10%)
€-0.03 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
€23.84
€23.84
Open
€23.88
€23.88
Day's High
€23.90
€23.90
Day's Low
€23.77
€23.77
Volume
194,049
194,049
Avg. Vol
334,270
334,270
52-wk High
€26.06
€26.06
52-wk Low
€17.90
€17.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|8
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.29
|2.29
|2.29
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|13
|6,374.32
|6,407.00
|6,291.89
|6,197.35
|Year Ending Sep-18
|15
|6,625.69
|6,892.00
|6,265.00
|6,460.44
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|13
|1.20
|1.27
|1.11
|1.14
|Year Ending Sep-18
|15
|1.34
|1.43
|1.20
|1.28
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|9.90
|10.60
|9.19
|12.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,409.00
|1,659.00
|250.00
|17.74
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,429.00
|1,475.00
|46.00
|3.22
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,455.00
|1,437.00
|18.00
|1.24
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|43.50
|1,096.00
|1,052.50
|2,419.54
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1,325.00
|1,393.50
|68.50
|5.17
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.19
|0.21
|0.02
|10.53
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.23
|0.17
|0.06
|26.09
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|6,374.32
|6,371.24
|6,373.56
|6,348.88
|6,197.35
|Year Ending Sep-18
|6,625.69
|6,623.16
|6,631.59
|6,636.79
|6,460.44
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
|1.14
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1.34
|1.35
|1.35
|1.35
|1.28
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|1
|0
|4
