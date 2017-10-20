Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA (ELPL4.SA)
ELPL4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
15.39BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.24 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
R$ 15.63
Open
R$ 15.75
Day's High
R$ 15.87
Day's Low
R$ 15.25
Volume
1,232,700
Avg. Vol
1,808,858
52-wk High
R$ 16.40
52-wk Low
R$ 7.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.74
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.22
|3.40
|3.40
|3.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|3,026.07
|3,026.07
|3,026.07
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|11,584.30
|12,366.00
|10,368.60
|12,018.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|11,797.20
|12,337.50
|11,114.00
|12,485.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.74
|1.08
|0.39
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|1.11
|1.94
|0.76
|0.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|2.12
|2.80
|1.32
|2.05
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,753.53
|2,990.50
|236.97
|8.61
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,738.42
|2,875.80
|137.39
|5.02
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,735.56
|3,060.10
|324.54
|11.86
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,828.53
|2,919.12
|90.59
|3.20
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,835.53
|2,800.40
|35.13
|1.24
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.38
|0.14
|0.24
|63.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.72
|0.12
|0.84
|-116.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.24
|-0.18
|0.05
|-22.95
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.14
|-0.11
|0.03
|-18.57
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.23
|-0.19
|0.42
|180.58
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3,026.07
|3,026.07
|3,026.07
|3,026.07
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11,584.30
|11,584.30
|11,551.60
|11,394.70
|12,018.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11,797.20
|11,797.20
|11,814.60
|11,526.90
|12,485.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.74
|0.74
|0.74
|1.08
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.11
|1.17
|1.17
|1.22
|0.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.12
|2.13
|2.13
|2.30
|2.05
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1