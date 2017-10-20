Edition:
Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA (ELPL4.SA)

ELPL4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

15.39BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.24 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
R$ 15.63
Open
R$ 15.75
Day's High
R$ 15.87
Day's Low
R$ 15.25
Volume
1,232,700
Avg. Vol
1,808,858
52-wk High
R$ 16.40
52-wk Low
R$ 7.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.74 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 3 3 3
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.22 3.40 3.40 3.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3,026.07 3,026.07 3,026.07 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6 11,584.30 12,366.00 10,368.60 12,018.00
Year Ending Dec-18 6 11,797.20 12,337.50 11,114.00 12,485.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.74 1.08 0.39 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.11 1.94 0.76 0.90
Year Ending Dec-18 5 2.12 2.80 1.32 2.05

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,753.53 2,990.50 236.97 8.61
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,738.42 2,875.80 137.39 5.02
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,735.56 3,060.10 324.54 11.86
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,828.53 2,919.12 90.59 3.20
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,835.53 2,800.40 35.13 1.24
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.38 0.14 0.24 63.64
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.72 0.12 0.84 -116.67
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.24 -0.18 0.05 -22.95
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.14 -0.11 0.03 -18.57
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.23 -0.19 0.42 180.58

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3,026.07 3,026.07 3,026.07 3,026.07 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11,584.30 11,584.30 11,551.60 11,394.70 12,018.00
Year Ending Dec-18 11,797.20 11,797.20 11,814.60 11,526.90 12,485.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.74 0.74 0.74 1.08 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.11 1.17 1.17 1.22 0.90
Year Ending Dec-18 2.12 2.13 2.13 2.30 2.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

