Emaar Misr for Development SAE (EMFD.CA)

EMFD.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

3.60EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.04 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
£3.56
Open
£3.45
Day's High
£3.60
Day's Low
£3.45
Volume
1,523,473
Avg. Vol
4,659,341
52-wk High
£3.65
52-wk Low
£1.93

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.17 2.17 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 4,613.73 4,936.90 4,425.00 4,711.33
Year Ending Dec-18 3 6,282.90 7,650.70 5,401.00 7,530.87
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.41 0.46 0.33 0.35
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.53 0.57 0.45 0.57

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,210.50 1,089.87 120.63 9.97
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,008.50 668.70 339.80 33.69
Quarter Ending Sep-16 820.00 719.04 100.96 12.31
Quarter Ending Jun-16 912.50 1,183.26 270.76 29.67
Quarter Ending Dec-15 734.00 1,088.29 354.29 48.27

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,613.73 4,613.73 4,554.38 4,545.58 4,711.33
Year Ending Dec-18 6,282.90 6,282.90 5,832.17 5,911.42 7,530.87
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.41 0.41 0.42 0.42 0.35
Year Ending Dec-18 0.53 0.53 0.52 0.53 0.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Emaar Misr for Development SAE News

