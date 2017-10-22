Emaar Misr for Development SAE (EMFD.CA)
EMFD.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
3.60EGP
22 Oct 2017
3.60EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£0.04 (+1.12%)
£0.04 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
£3.56
£3.56
Open
£3.45
£3.45
Day's High
£3.60
£3.60
Day's Low
£3.45
£3.45
Volume
1,523,473
1,523,473
Avg. Vol
4,659,341
4,659,341
52-wk High
£3.65
£3.65
52-wk Low
£1.93
£1.93
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.17
|2.17
|2.17
|2.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|4,613.73
|4,936.90
|4,425.00
|4,711.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|6,282.90
|7,650.70
|5,401.00
|7,530.87
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.41
|0.46
|0.33
|0.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0.53
|0.57
|0.45
|0.57
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,210.50
|1,089.87
|120.63
|9.97
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,008.50
|668.70
|339.80
|33.69
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|820.00
|719.04
|100.96
|12.31
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|912.50
|1,183.26
|270.76
|29.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|734.00
|1,088.29
|354.29
|48.27
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,613.73
|4,613.73
|4,554.38
|4,545.58
|4,711.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6,282.90
|6,282.90
|5,832.17
|5,911.42
|7,530.87
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.41
|0.41
|0.42
|0.42
|0.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.53
|0.53
|0.52
|0.53
|0.57
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0