Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN) (ENDU.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 11,627.00 13,200.00 10,054.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 16,246.00 16,246.00 16,246.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 5 56,391.20 57,470.00 54,976.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 63,929.40 66,650.00 62,604.00 -- Year Ending Mar-19 6 72,151.10 74,790.00 66,492.90 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 5 23.44 24.00 22.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 29.33 32.40 26.91 -- Year Ending Mar-19 7 36.00 39.30 31.98 --