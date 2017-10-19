Edition:
Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS)

ENGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

149.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs149.75
Open
Rs149.95
Day's High
Rs150.65
Day's Low
Rs149.20
Volume
185,223
Avg. Vol
1,729,443
52-wk High
Rs175.70
52-wk Low
Rs118.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 13 11 9
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.18 2.18 2.12 2.31

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3,492.00 3,492.00 3,492.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 14,830.70 16,704.00 12,962.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 18,895.70 20,845.00 17,534.00 18,705.80
Year Ending Mar-19 6 25,101.00 30,643.00 21,711.00 25,773.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 5.85 6.40 5.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 5.85 7.10 4.80 6.39
Year Ending Mar-19 6 7.57 8.70 6.40 9.65

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,220.00 3,418.15 198.15 6.15
Quarter Ending Mar-16 4,274.50 3,155.62 1,118.88 26.18

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,492.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 14,830.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 18,895.70 18,895.70 18,895.70 19,121.40 18,705.80
Year Ending Mar-19 25,101.00 25,101.00 25,101.00 25,469.20 25,773.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Engineers India Ltd News

