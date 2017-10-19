Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS)
ENGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
149.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs149.75
Open
Rs149.95
Day's High
Rs150.65
Day's Low
Rs149.20
Volume
185,223
Avg. Vol
1,729,443
52-wk High
Rs175.70
52-wk Low
Rs118.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|13
|11
|9
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.18
|2.18
|2.12
|2.31
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|3,492.00
|3,492.00
|3,492.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|14,830.70
|16,704.00
|12,962.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|18,895.70
|20,845.00
|17,534.00
|18,705.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|25,101.00
|30,643.00
|21,711.00
|25,773.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|5.85
|6.40
|5.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|5.85
|7.10
|4.80
|6.39
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|7.57
|8.70
|6.40
|9.65
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,220.00
|3,418.15
|198.15
|6.15
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|4,274.50
|3,155.62
|1,118.88
|26.18
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,492.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14,830.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18,895.70
|18,895.70
|18,895.70
|19,121.40
|18,705.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|25,101.00
|25,101.00
|25,101.00
|25,469.20
|25,773.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings