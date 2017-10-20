Edition:
EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)

ENQ.L on London Stock Exchange

26.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.50 (+1.92%)
Prev Close
26.00
Open
25.75
Day's High
26.50
Day's Low
25.50
Volume
1,543,600
Avg. Vol
3,791,066
52-wk High
56.00
52-wk Low
22.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 7 5 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 0 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.36 3.25 3.08 3.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 745.92 1,064.00 635.00 1,190.20
Year Ending Dec-18 9 1,252.71 1,611.00 991.00 1,687.64
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.00 0.19 -0.17 0.03
Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.09 0.24 -0.11 0.36

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 745.92 743.21 755.95 886.82 1,190.20
Year Ending Dec-18 1,252.71 1,247.66 1,290.22 1,432.60 1,687.64
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.00 -0.00 -0.01 -0.02 0.03
Year Ending Dec-18 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.14 0.36

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

