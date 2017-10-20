Faurecia SA (EPED.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 5,219.00 5,219.00 5,219.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 14 18,899.90 20,239.10 16,741.00 19,615.30 Year Ending Dec-18 18 19,131.30 21,719.00 16,702.00 20,390.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 18 4.47 5.02 4.10 3.89 Year Ending Dec-18 18 5.08 5.87 4.35 4.33 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 17.49 23.17 11.80 19.02