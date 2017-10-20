Faurecia SA (EPED.PA)
EPED.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
59.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
59.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.08 (-0.13%)
€-0.08 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
€59.53
€59.53
Open
€59.70
€59.70
Day's High
€59.80
€59.80
Day's Low
€59.42
€59.42
Volume
608,647
608,647
Avg. Vol
494,691
494,691
52-wk High
€62.34
€62.34
52-wk Low
€29.00
€29.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|7
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|2.63
|2.63
|2.58
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|5,219.00
|5,219.00
|5,219.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|18,899.90
|20,239.10
|16,741.00
|19,615.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|19,131.30
|21,719.00
|16,702.00
|20,390.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|4.47
|5.02
|4.10
|3.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|5.08
|5.87
|4.35
|4.33
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|17.49
|23.17
|11.80
|19.02
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|3,758.67
|3,787.00
|28.33
|0.75
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|3,808.00
|3,963.00
|155.00
|4.07
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5,219.00
|5,219.00
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18,899.90
|18,955.30
|20,120.10
|20,122.50
|19,615.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19,131.30
|19,181.70
|19,920.10
|20,071.70
|20,390.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.47
|4.47
|4.43
|4.41
|3.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.08
|5.06
|4.96
|4.94
|4.33
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|7
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1
|9
|1