Edition:
United States

Faurecia SA (EPED.PA)

EPED.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

59.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.08 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
€59.53
Open
€59.70
Day's High
€59.80
Day's Low
€59.42
Volume
608,647
Avg. Vol
494,691
52-wk High
€62.34
52-wk Low
€29.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 6 5
(3) HOLD 7 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 3 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 2.63 2.63 2.58

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 5,219.00 5,219.00 5,219.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 18,899.90 20,239.10 16,741.00 19,615.30
Year Ending Dec-18 18 19,131.30 21,719.00 16,702.00 20,390.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 4.47 5.02 4.10 3.89
Year Ending Dec-18 18 5.08 5.87 4.35 4.33
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 17.49 23.17 11.80 19.02

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 3,758.67 3,787.00 28.33 0.75
Quarter Ending Mar-11 3,808.00 3,963.00 155.00 4.07

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,219.00 5,219.00 -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 18,899.90 18,955.30 20,120.10 20,122.50 19,615.30
Year Ending Dec-18 19,131.30 19,181.70 19,920.10 20,071.70 20,390.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.47 4.47 4.43 4.41 3.89
Year Ending Dec-18 5.08 5.06 4.96 4.94 4.33

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 1 5
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 2 4
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2 7 3
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 9 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Faurecia SA News

» More EPED.PA News