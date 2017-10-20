Equiniti Group PLC (EQN.L)
EQN.L on London Stock Exchange
302.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
302.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.80 (-0.59%)
-1.80 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
304.00
304.00
Open
300.00
300.00
Day's High
307.50
307.50
Day's Low
297.50
297.50
Volume
2,957,934
2,957,934
Avg. Vol
1,109,527
1,109,527
52-wk High
319.30
319.30
52-wk Low
170.13
170.13
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|400.43
|405.19
|396.70
|407.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|435.57
|506.54
|413.00
|425.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|14.87
|15.88
|14.02
|14.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|16.07
|16.97
|15.14
|16.35
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|6.19
|6.38
|6.00
|9.97
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|400.43
|400.43
|400.43
|400.43
|407.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|435.57
|435.57
|435.57
|435.57
|425.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14.87
|14.87
|14.87
|14.87
|14.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16.07
|16.07
|16.08
|16.08
|16.35
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 million
- UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 mln
- BRIEF-Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo Share Registration & Services business for $227 mln
- BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co to sell its shareowner services business for $227 mln