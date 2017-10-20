Edition:
United States

Equiniti Group PLC (EQN.L)

EQN.L on London Stock Exchange

302.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.80 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
304.00
Open
300.00
Day's High
307.50
Day's Low
297.50
Volume
2,957,934
Avg. Vol
1,109,527
52-wk High
319.30
52-wk Low
170.13

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 400.43 405.19 396.70 407.50
Year Ending Dec-18 5 435.57 506.54 413.00 425.51
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 14.87 15.88 14.02 14.73
Year Ending Dec-18 5 16.07 16.97 15.14 16.35
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.19 6.38 6.00 9.97

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 400.43 400.43 400.43 400.43 407.50
Year Ending Dec-18 435.57 435.57 435.57 435.57 425.51
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14.87 14.87 14.87 14.87 14.73
Year Ending Dec-18 16.07 16.07 16.08 16.08 16.35

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Equiniti Group PLC News