Equites Property Fund Ltd (EQUJ.J)
EQUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,200.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
2,200.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
2,200.00
2,200.00
Open
2,200.00
2,200.00
Day's High
2,247.00
2,247.00
Day's Low
2,179.00
2,179.00
Volume
1,049,897
1,049,897
Avg. Vol
676,822
676,822
52-wk High
2,260.00
2,260.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00
1,460.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|February
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|--
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-18
|2
|613.00
|634.00
|592.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|726.00
|726.00
|726.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-18
|2
|123.00
|124.00
|122.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|139.00
|139.00
|139.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-18
|613.00
|617.00
|617.00
|600.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-19
|726.00
|696.00
|696.00
|696.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-18
|123.00
|123.00
|123.00
|124.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-19
|139.00
|137.00
|137.00
|137.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|0
|1
|0