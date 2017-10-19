Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)
ERDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
328.50INR
19 Oct 2017
328.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.90 (+0.58%)
Rs1.90 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs326.60
Rs326.60
Open
Rs325.00
Rs325.00
Day's High
Rs330.00
Rs330.00
Day's Low
Rs324.90
Rs324.90
Volume
12,408
12,408
Avg. Vol
93,511
93,511
52-wk High
Rs360.00
Rs360.00
52-wk Low
Rs199.55
Rs199.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3,364.00
|3,364.00
|3,364.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|13,551.90
|13,630.80
|13,456.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|14,406.90
|14,911.00
|13,630.80
|17,644.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|16,044.30
|16,553.00
|15,351.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|11.59
|12.70
|10.68
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|12.89
|14.40
|10.68
|17.48
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|16.26
|17.10
|15.39
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3,364.00
|3,364.00
|3,364.00
|3,364.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13,551.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14,406.90
|14,406.90
|14,406.90
|14,795.00
|17,644.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16,044.30
|16,044.30
|16,044.30
|16,775.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11.59
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.89
|12.89
|12.89
|14.00
|17.48
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16.26
|16.26
|16.26
|17.30
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0