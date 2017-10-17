Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (EREGL.IS)
EREGL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
8.36TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.08TL (-0.95%)
Prev Close
8.44TL
Open
8.49TL
Day's High
8.50TL
Day's Low
8.36TL
Volume
12,866,220
Avg. Vol
15,292,949
52-wk High
8.63TL
52-wk Low
3.86TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.12
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|10
|11
|13
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.87
|3.00
|3.06
|2.82
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|3,341.93
|3,341.93
|3,341.93
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|17,459.90
|19,637.00
|12,784.30
|13,418.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|18,093.90
|23,038.00
|13,480.20
|14,507.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|0.87
|1.06
|0.39
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|0.76
|0.91
|0.42
|0.47
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|24.74
|24.74
|24.74
|12.63
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,373.97
|4,684.44
|310.46
|7.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,002.25
|4,191.02
|188.77
|4.72
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,727.35
|3,689.59
|37.76
|1.01
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,014.27
|2,700.00
|314.27
|10.43
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,170.75
|2,670.00
|500.75
|15.79
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.18
|0.25
|0.07
|37.78
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.13
|0.26
|0.13
|98.46
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.10
|0.15
|0.05
|54.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.05
|0.14
|0.10
|214.89
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.11
|0.09
|0.02
|17.36
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3,341.93
|3,449.63
|3,449.63
|3,449.63
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17,459.90
|17,311.30
|17,033.40
|16,956.90
|13,418.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18,093.90
|17,907.80
|17,701.50
|17,575.00
|14,507.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.12
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.87
|0.84
|0.85
|0.85
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.76
|0.76
|0.77
|0.77
|0.47
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|0