Eramet SA (ERMT.PA)

ERMT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

71.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.22 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
€70.10
Open
€70.72
Day's High
€72.57
Day's Low
€70.72
Volume
114,221
Avg. Vol
125,498
52-wk High
€72.57
52-wk Low
€36.43

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.60 2.60 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 3,564.66 3,748.50 3,391.00 3,231.22
Year Ending Dec-18 3 3,314.43 3,468.25 3,228.00 3,199.16
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 5.11 7.08 3.18 -0.98
Year Ending Dec-18 4 4.20 7.18 1.70 -0.17
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,564.66 3,564.66 3,377.96 3,347.47 3,231.22
Year Ending Dec-18 3,314.43 3,314.43 3,247.22 3,262.67 3,199.16

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

