Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 2.58 5.00 0.00 13.13 Year Ending Dec-18 4 4.15 11.00 0.00 18.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 -2.39 -1.95 -3.00 -1.36 Year Ending Dec-18 4 -2.41 -1.18 -3.00 -3.48