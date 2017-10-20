Edition:
Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)

ESNT.L on London Stock Exchange

502.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-10.50 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
513.00
Open
511.00
Day's High
516.00
Day's Low
496.40
Volume
984,451
Avg. Vol
429,547
52-wk High
588.50
52-wk Low
366.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.57 2.83 2.83 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1,021.51 1,040.00 1,000.06 1,110.67
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1,032.09 1,059.00 1,015.00 1,152.85
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 23.97 24.92 22.70 44.08
Year Ending Dec-18 7 27.48 30.06 26.04 48.35
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -7.50 -7.50 -7.50 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,021.51 1,020.18 1,019.84 1,019.37 1,110.67
Year Ending Dec-18 1,032.09 1,031.92 1,033.73 1,033.11 1,152.85
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 23.97 24.25 24.53 24.82 44.08
Year Ending Dec-18 27.48 27.82 28.00 28.17 48.35

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

