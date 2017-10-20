Edition:
Essilor International SA (ESSI.PA)

ESSI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

101.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.45 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
€101.50
Open
€101.55
Day's High
€101.85
Day's Low
€100.90
Volume
778,204
Avg. Vol
554,448
52-wk High
€122.15
52-wk Low
€93.41

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 12 12 12
(3) HOLD 6 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 0 0
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.35 2.13 1.91 1.91

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,844.30 1,844.30 1,844.30 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 7,532.11 7,739.90 7,270.00 7,713.77
Year Ending Dec-18 20 7,893.61 8,280.03 7,188.00 8,352.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 22 3.95 4.30 3.59 4.35
Year Ending Dec-18 21 4.26 4.71 3.86 4.78
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.78 11.83 6.10 11.15

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 1,081.50 1,090.20 8.70 0.80
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1,039.85 1,039.30 0.55 0.05
Quarter Ending Mar-11 1,030.18 1,027.60 2.58 0.25

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,844.30 1,844.30 1,844.30 1,844.30 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7,532.11 7,535.20 7,589.05 7,602.86 7,713.77
Year Ending Dec-18 7,893.61 7,904.41 8,006.00 8,028.44 8,352.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.95 3.96 3.99 4.02 4.35
Year Ending Dec-18 4.26 4.27 4.35 4.36 4.78

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 11
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 11
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 11
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 11

Earnings vs. Estimates

