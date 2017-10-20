Edition:
Eutelsat Communications SA (ETL.PA)

ETL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

23.13EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.22 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
€22.91
Open
€22.98
Day's High
€23.21
Day's Low
€22.92
Volume
346,943
Avg. Vol
535,849
52-wk High
€25.36
52-wk Low
€15.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 11 12 12 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.82 2.86 2.86 2.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4 360.00 362.00 358.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 354.00 354.00 354.00 --
Year Ending Jun-17 20 1,478.01 1,485.17 1,468.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 19 1,443.86 1,472.00 1,415.00 1,477.45
Year Ending Jun-19 20 1,467.96 1,517.00 1,425.00 1,481.08
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 22 1.39 1.50 1.02 --
Year Ending Jun-18 21 1.33 1.48 1.23 1.37
Year Ending Jun-19 22 1.42 1.61 1.27 1.42
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 0.39 7.00 -3.50 -1.22

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 360.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 354.00 354.00 366.00 366.00 --
Year Ending Jun-17 1,478.01 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1,443.86 1,443.92 1,457.70 1,459.03 1,477.45
Year Ending Jun-19 1,467.96 1,467.96 1,479.87 1,478.71 1,481.08
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1.39 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1.33 1.33 1.35 1.34 1.37
Year Ending Jun-19 1.42 1.42 1.43 1.44 1.42

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 11
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 11
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 1 1 11
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 2 9

