Eutelsat Communications SA (ETL.PA)
ETL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
23.13EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.22 (+0.96%)
€0.22 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|11
|12
|12
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.82
|2.86
|2.86
|2.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4
|360.00
|362.00
|358.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|354.00
|354.00
|354.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|20
|1,478.01
|1,485.17
|1,468.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|19
|1,443.86
|1,472.00
|1,415.00
|1,477.45
|Year Ending Jun-19
|20
|1,467.96
|1,517.00
|1,425.00
|1,481.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|22
|1.39
|1.50
|1.02
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|21
|1.33
|1.48
|1.23
|1.37
|Year Ending Jun-19
|22
|1.42
|1.61
|1.27
|1.42
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|0.39
|7.00
|-3.50
|-1.22
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|360.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|354.00
|354.00
|366.00
|366.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1,478.01
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1,443.86
|1,443.92
|1,457.70
|1,459.03
|1,477.45
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1,467.96
|1,467.96
|1,479.87
|1,478.71
|1,481.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1.39
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1.33
|1.33
|1.35
|1.34
|1.37
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1.42
|1.42
|1.43
|1.44
|1.42
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|0
|11
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|1
|11
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|2
|9
- BRIEF-Eutelsat acquires NOORSAT for 75 million dollars
- BRIEF-Eutelsat and V-NOVA partner on HD studio-quality video contribution solution
- BRIEF-Cyfrowy Polsat signs long-term contract with Eutelsat for lease of multiple transponders
- BRIEF-Eutelsat FY EBITDA down at EUR 1.13 bln
- BRIEF-Eutelsat renews agreement with Digiturk