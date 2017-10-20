Edition:
United States

EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)

EVRE.L on London Stock Exchange

327.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

10.70 (+3.38%)
Prev Close
316.40
Open
319.10
Day's High
330.50
Day's Low
316.60
Volume
5,023,940
Avg. Vol
2,806,845
52-wk High
339.74
52-wk Low
169.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 4 4 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.62 2.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 10,048.80 10,649.00 9,596.00 8,201.02
Year Ending Dec-18 12 9,280.20 10,687.00 7,612.94 8,436.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 0.56 0.88 0.23 0.22
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.55 1.02 0.33 0.23

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10,048.80 10,048.80 9,806.95 9,384.94 8,201.02
Year Ending Dec-18 9,280.20 9,280.20 9,024.04 8,525.50 8,436.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.56 0.56 0.52 0.49 0.22
Year Ending Dec-18 0.55 0.55 0.39 0.39 0.23

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 4 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 4 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 4 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 5 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

EVRAZ plc News

