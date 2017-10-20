EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)
EVRE.L on London Stock Exchange
327.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
327.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
10.70 (+3.38%)
10.70 (+3.38%)
Prev Close
316.40
316.40
Open
319.10
319.10
Day's High
330.50
330.50
Day's Low
316.60
316.60
Volume
5,023,940
5,023,940
Avg. Vol
2,806,845
2,806,845
52-wk High
339.74
339.74
52-wk Low
169.80
169.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.62
|2.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|10,048.80
|10,649.00
|9,596.00
|8,201.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|9,280.20
|10,687.00
|7,612.94
|8,436.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|0.56
|0.88
|0.23
|0.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|0.55
|1.02
|0.33
|0.23
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10,048.80
|10,048.80
|9,806.95
|9,384.94
|8,201.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9,280.20
|9,280.20
|9,024.04
|8,525.50
|8,436.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.56
|0.56
|0.52
|0.49
|0.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.55
|0.55
|0.39
|0.39
|0.23
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|5
|0
- Russia's Evraz could mitigate impact of U.S. steel import tariffs: CFO
- UPDATE 2-Evraz doubles H1 profit, to pay first dividend since 2014
- UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected
- Russia's Evraz to supply pipes for Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion
- Russia's Evraz to supply pipes for Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion