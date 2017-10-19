Excel Crop Care Ltd (EXCR.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 9,377.07 9,377.07 9,377.07 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 68.81 68.81 68.81 --