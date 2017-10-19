Excel Crop Care Ltd (EXCR.NS)
EXCR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,700.00INR
19 Oct 2017
1,700.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs24.10 (+1.44%)
Rs24.10 (+1.44%)
Prev Close
Rs1,675.90
Rs1,675.90
Open
Rs1,663.00
Rs1,663.00
Day's High
Rs1,714.95
Rs1,714.95
Day's Low
Rs1,663.00
Rs1,663.00
Volume
372
372
Avg. Vol
2,454
2,454
52-wk High
Rs2,099.95
Rs2,099.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,532.30
Rs1,532.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|--
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|9,377.07
|9,377.07
|9,377.07
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|68.81
|68.81
|68.81
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9,377.07
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|68.81
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--