Sodexo SA (EXHO.PA)

EXHO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

104.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.70 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
€105.00
Open
€105.45
Day's High
€105.60
Day's Low
€104.00
Volume
231,953
Avg. Vol
276,321
52-wk High
€123.60
52-wk Low
€96.02

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- August 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 5 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 4 5
(3) HOLD 8 9 11 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.52 2.60 2.68 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Aug-17 23 20,748.30 20,954.00 20,583.40 20,984.60
Year Ending Aug-18 23 20,990.10 21,792.00 20,216.00 21,751.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Aug-17 26 5.21 5.89 4.40 4.92
Year Ending Aug-18 26 5.57 6.10 4.93 5.36
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 7.43 8.50 5.54 7.12

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Aug-11 3,556.00 3,639.00 83.00 2.33
Quarter Ending May-11 4,098.80 4,139.00 40.20 0.98
Quarter Ending Nov-10 4,209.47 4,268.00 58.53 1.39

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Aug-17 20,748.30 20,755.20 20,757.10 20,760.60 20,984.60
Year Ending Aug-18 20,990.10 21,022.10 21,076.40 21,145.90 21,751.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Aug-17 5.21 5.21 5.21 5.23 4.92
Year Ending Aug-18 5.57 5.57 5.60 5.62 5.36

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Aug-17 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Aug-18 0 1 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Aug-17 1 0 2 3
Year Ending Aug-18 0 0 0 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

