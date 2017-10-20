Edition:
Exxaro Resources Ltd (EXXJ.J)

EXXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,740.33ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

140.33 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
14,600.00
Open
14,698.00
Day's High
15,096.00
Day's Low
14,628.00
Volume
1,702,376
Avg. Vol
1,736,853
52-wk High
15,178.00
52-wk Low
8,101.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.88 1.78 1.78 1.78

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 23,932.70 24,876.70 22,993.80 22,229.50
Year Ending Dec-18 7 23,979.90 26,787.00 21,167.10 22,848.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,993.09 2,300.90 1,782.70 950.69
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1,573.95 1,930.90 1,205.20 966.92
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.40 9.40 9.40 35.80

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 23,932.70 23,757.60 23,279.50 23,034.90 22,229.50
Year Ending Dec-18 23,979.90 23,598.80 23,114.20 22,794.70 22,848.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,993.09 1,946.52 1,802.02 1,703.52 950.69
Year Ending Dec-18 1,573.95 1,523.81 1,406.70 1,366.04 966.92

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 6 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 5 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 6 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Exxaro Resources Ltd News

