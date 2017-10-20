Exxaro Resources Ltd (EXXJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 7 23,932.70 24,876.70 22,993.80 22,229.50 Year Ending Dec-18 7 23,979.90 26,787.00 21,167.10 22,848.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,993.09 2,300.90 1,782.70 950.69 Year Ending Dec-18 6 1,573.95 1,930.90 1,205.20 966.92 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.40 9.40 9.40 35.80