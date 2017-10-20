easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 1,856.00 1,856.00 1,856.00 -- Year Ending Sep-17 25 5,005.93 5,104.00 4,850.30 4,823.02 Year Ending Sep-18 25 5,328.66 5,642.97 5,108.00 5,174.28 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 25 82.92 90.24 77.80 94.05 Year Ending Sep-18 25 95.88 110.30 78.62 106.76 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.42 4.70 4.14 -8.14