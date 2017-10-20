easyJet plc (EZJ.L)
EZJ.L on London Stock Exchange
1,313.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
18.00 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
1,295.00
Open
1,300.00
Day's High
1,322.00
Day's Low
1,296.00
Volume
1,632,273
Avg. Vol
2,817,252
52-wk High
1,444.00
52-wk Low
906.39
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(3) HOLD
|12
|11
|12
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.04
|3.04
|3.00
|3.04
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1
|1,856.00
|1,856.00
|1,856.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|25
|5,005.93
|5,104.00
|4,850.30
|4,823.02
|Year Ending Sep-18
|25
|5,328.66
|5,642.97
|5,108.00
|5,174.28
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|25
|82.92
|90.24
|77.80
|94.05
|Year Ending Sep-18
|25
|95.88
|110.30
|78.62
|106.76
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|4.42
|4.70
|4.14
|-8.14
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|727.67
|763.00
|35.33
|4.86
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|1,954.93
|1,251.00
|703.93
|36.01
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|918.00
|935.00
|17.00
|1.85
|Quarter Ending Dec-10
|666.50
|654.00
|12.50
|1.88
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1,856.00
|1,856.00
|1,808.00
|1,808.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5,005.93
|5,002.06
|4,990.04
|4,984.14
|4,823.02
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5,328.66
|5,323.48
|5,326.14
|5,330.01
|5,174.28
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|82.92
|82.89
|82.72
|82.55
|94.05
|Year Ending Sep-18
|95.88
|96.01
|97.64
|98.77
|106.76
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|1
|9
|5
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|1
|7
|7
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|1
|7
|8
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|0
|5
|9
