easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

EZJ.L on London Stock Exchange

1,313.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

18.00 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
1,295.00
Open
1,300.00
Day's High
1,322.00
Day's Low
1,296.00
Volume
1,632,273
Avg. Vol
2,817,252
52-wk High
1,444.00
52-wk Low
906.39

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 4
(3) HOLD 12 11 12 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 6 5 5
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.04 3.04 3.00 3.04

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 1,856.00 1,856.00 1,856.00 --
Year Ending Sep-17 25 5,005.93 5,104.00 4,850.30 4,823.02
Year Ending Sep-18 25 5,328.66 5,642.97 5,108.00 5,174.28
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 25 82.92 90.24 77.80 94.05
Year Ending Sep-18 25 95.88 110.30 78.62 106.76
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.42 4.70 4.14 -8.14

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 727.67 763.00 35.33 4.86
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1,954.93 1,251.00 703.93 36.01
Quarter Ending Jun-11 918.00 935.00 17.00 1.85
Quarter Ending Dec-10 666.50 654.00 12.50 1.88

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1,856.00 1,856.00 1,808.00 1,808.00 --
Year Ending Sep-17 5,005.93 5,002.06 4,990.04 4,984.14 4,823.02
Year Ending Sep-18 5,328.66 5,323.48 5,326.14 5,330.01 5,174.28
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 82.92 82.89 82.72 82.55 94.05
Year Ending Sep-18 95.88 96.01 97.64 98.77 106.76

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 9 5
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 7 7
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 1 1 7 8
Year Ending Sep-18 1 0 5 9

Earnings vs. Estimates

easyJet plc News

