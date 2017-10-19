F D C Ltd (FDC.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 10,391.00 10,391.00 10,391.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 11,203.00 11,203.00 11,203.00 12,542.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 12,269.00 12,269.00 12,269.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 9.50 9.50 9.50 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 10.50 10.50 10.50 14.10 Year Ending Mar-19 1 12.20 12.20 12.20 --