Fonciere des Regions SA (FDR.PA)

FDR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

85.91EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
€85.95
Open
€86.15
Day's High
€86.29
Day's Low
€85.85
Volume
77,864
Avg. Vol
97,842
52-wk High
€88.49
52-wk Low
€73.79

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 7 8 9 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.58 2.67 2.62 2.46

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 595.69 614.11 546.08 579.16
Year Ending Dec-18 7 619.75 641.09 570.62 707.09
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 5.22 5.45 4.97 5.28
Year Ending Dec-18 10 5.49 5.77 5.05 5.55

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 595.69 595.69 593.26 593.71 579.16
Year Ending Dec-18 619.75 619.75 617.18 618.16 707.09
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.22 5.24 5.22 5.20 5.28
Year Ending Dec-18 5.49 5.47 5.45 5.43 5.55

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

