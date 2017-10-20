Fidessa Group PLC (FDSA.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 6 352.07 355.10 349.50 345.10 Year Ending Dec-18 6 360.74 365.20 356.50 363.31 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 92.13 99.00 81.84 92.64 Year Ending Dec-18 7 98.17 105.00 91.20 98.08 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.66 5.20 4.11 8.92