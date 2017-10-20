Edition:
United States

Fidessa Group PLC (FDSA.L)

FDSA.L on London Stock Exchange

2,281.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

23.00 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
2,258.00
Open
2,204.00
Day's High
2,289.00
Day's Low
2,204.00
Volume
136,601
Avg. Vol
47,497
52-wk High
2,675.00
52-wk Low
2,020.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.12 3.12 3.12 3.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 352.07 355.10 349.50 345.10
Year Ending Dec-18 6 360.74 365.20 356.50 363.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 92.13 99.00 81.84 92.64
Year Ending Dec-18 7 98.17 105.00 91.20 98.08
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.66 5.20 4.11 8.92

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 352.07 352.07 352.40 352.44 345.10
Year Ending Dec-18 360.74 360.74 361.81 361.84 363.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 92.13 92.13 92.21 92.04 92.64
Year Ending Dec-18 98.17 98.17 98.86 98.78 98.08

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Fidessa Group PLC News