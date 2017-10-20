Edition:
United States

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO)

FFH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

653.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$5.97 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
$647.54
Open
$647.56
Day's High
$656.50
Day's Low
$647.56
Volume
34,578
Avg. Vol
75,439
52-wk High
$730.07
52-wk Low
$547.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 22.51 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 4,930.00 4,930.00 4,930.00 2,800.35
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3,800.00 3,800.00 3,800.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1 15,270.00 15,270.00 15,270.00 11,020.90
Year Ending Dec-18 1 15,580.00 15,580.00 15,580.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 22.51 39.86 5.17 9.51
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 24.07 37.60 10.54 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4 62.21 84.45 37.36 32.81
Year Ending Dec-18 2 53.38 56.63 50.13 33.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,978.40 3,258.20 279.80 9.39
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,006.90 2,737.60 269.30 8.96
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,672.55 1,774.70 897.85 33.60
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,431.95 2,431.40 0.55 0.02
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,400.00 2,907.00 507.00 21.12
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.97 12.67 8.70 219.14
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7.00 3.03 3.97 56.71
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -29.85 -30.77 0.92 -3.08
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6.03 -0.42 6.45 106.97
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.01 9.58 9.57 95,700.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4,930.00 4,930.00 4,930.00 -- 2,800.35
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3,800.00 3,800.00 3,800.00 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 15,270.00 15,270.00 15,270.00 -- 11,020.90
Year Ending Dec-18 15,580.00 15,580.00 15,580.00 -- --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 22.51 22.51 3.64 -- 9.51
Quarter Ending Mar-18 24.07 24.07 19.32 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 62.21 62.21 62.11 -- 32.81
Year Ending Dec-18 53.38 53.38 44.18 -- 33.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd News

» More FFH.TO News