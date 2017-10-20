Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO)
FFH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
653.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$5.97 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
$647.54
Open
$647.56
Day's High
$656.50
Day's Low
$647.56
Volume
34,578
Avg. Vol
75,439
52-wk High
$730.07
52-wk Low
$547.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|22.51
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.33
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|4,930.00
|4,930.00
|4,930.00
|2,800.35
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3,800.00
|3,800.00
|3,800.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|15,270.00
|15,270.00
|15,270.00
|11,020.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|15,580.00
|15,580.00
|15,580.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|22.51
|39.86
|5.17
|9.51
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|24.07
|37.60
|10.54
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|62.21
|84.45
|37.36
|32.81
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|53.38
|56.63
|50.13
|33.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,978.40
|3,258.20
|279.80
|9.39
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,006.90
|2,737.60
|269.30
|8.96
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,672.55
|1,774.70
|897.85
|33.60
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,431.95
|2,431.40
|0.55
|0.02
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,400.00
|2,907.00
|507.00
|21.12
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.97
|12.67
|8.70
|219.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7.00
|3.03
|3.97
|56.71
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-29.85
|-30.77
|0.92
|-3.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6.03
|-0.42
|6.45
|106.97
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.01
|9.58
|9.57
|95,700.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4,930.00
|4,930.00
|4,930.00
|--
|2,800.35
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3,800.00
|3,800.00
|3,800.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15,270.00
|15,270.00
|15,270.00
|--
|11,020.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15,580.00
|15,580.00
|15,580.00
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|22.51
|22.51
|3.64
|--
|9.51
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|24.07
|24.07
|19.32
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|62.21
|62.21
|62.11
|--
|32.81
|Year Ending Dec-18
|53.38
|53.38
|44.18
|--
|33.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings files final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators
- BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor
- BRIEF-Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard
- Indian insurer ICICI Lombard seeks to raise $892 million in IPO sale
- UPDATE 1-Indian insurer ICICI Lombard seeks to raise $892 mln in IPO sale