Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 4,930.00 4,930.00 4,930.00 2,800.35 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3,800.00 3,800.00 3,800.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 1 15,270.00 15,270.00 15,270.00 11,020.90 Year Ending Dec-18 1 15,580.00 15,580.00 15,580.00 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 22.51 39.86 5.17 9.51 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 24.07 37.60 10.54 -- Year Ending Dec-17 4 62.21 84.45 37.36 32.81 Year Ending Dec-18 2 53.38 56.63 50.13 33.00