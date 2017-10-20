Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMEG.DE)
FMEG.DE on Xetra
82.87EUR
20 Oct 2017
82.87EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.29 (+0.35%)
€0.29 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
€82.58
€82.58
Open
€82.84
€82.84
Day's High
€83.07
€83.07
Day's Low
€82.29
€82.29
Volume
479,883
479,883
Avg. Vol
529,668
529,668
52-wk High
€89.22
€89.22
52-wk Low
€70.69
€70.69
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.15
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|10
|10
|10
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|8
|(3) HOLD
|7
|8
|9
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.04
|2.07
|2.19
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|4,638.33
|4,693.84
|4,541.14
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|17,667.90
|18,434.10
|15,288.70
|17,534.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|19,063.60
|20,236.00
|16,557.90
|18,873.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|1.15
|1.23
|1.02
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|4.02
|4.36
|3.38
|4.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|4.40
|4.86
|3.73
|4.36
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|7
|10.21
|14.30
|6.58
|11.41
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,518.99
|4,471.00
|47.99
|1.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,419.17
|4,451.63
|32.46
|0.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,553.78
|4,440.30
|3,113.48
|41.22
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,164.69
|4,220.69
|55.99
|1.34
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,998.61
|3,938.08
|60.53
|1.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.90
|0.88
|0.02
|1.81
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.89
|0.98
|0.08
|9.41
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.06
|1.20
|0.14
|13.17
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.93
|1.00
|0.07
|7.11
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.82
|0.86
|0.03
|3.66
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4,638.33
|4,622.81
|4,622.81
|4,622.81
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17,667.90
|17,668.50
|17,668.50
|17,809.40
|17,534.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19,063.60
|19,040.60
|19,040.60
|19,082.90
|18,873.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.02
|4.02
|4.02
|4.11
|4.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.40
|4.41
|4.41
|4.44
|4.36
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|3
|1
|3
