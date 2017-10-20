Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMEG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 4,638.33 4,693.84 4,541.14 -- Year Ending Dec-17 18 17,667.90 18,434.10 15,288.70 17,534.60 Year Ending Dec-18 22 19,063.60 20,236.00 16,557.90 18,873.50 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 1.15 1.23 1.02 -- Year Ending Dec-17 21 4.02 4.36 3.38 4.02 Year Ending Dec-18 25 4.40 4.86 3.73 4.36 LT Growth Rate (%) 7 10.21 14.30 6.58 11.41