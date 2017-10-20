Edition:
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMEG.DE)

FMEG.DE on Xetra

82.87EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.29 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
€82.58
Open
€82.84
Day's High
€83.07
Day's Low
€82.29
Volume
479,883
Avg. Vol
529,668
52-wk High
€89.22
52-wk Low
€70.69

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.15 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 10 10 10 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 8
(3) HOLD 7 8 9 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.04 2.07 2.19

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 4,638.33 4,693.84 4,541.14 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 17,667.90 18,434.10 15,288.70 17,534.60
Year Ending Dec-18 22 19,063.60 20,236.00 16,557.90 18,873.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 1.15 1.23 1.02 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21 4.02 4.36 3.38 4.02
Year Ending Dec-18 25 4.40 4.86 3.73 4.36
LT Growth Rate (%) 7 10.21 14.30 6.58 11.41

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,518.99 4,471.00 47.99 1.06
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,419.17 4,451.63 32.46 0.73
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,553.78 4,440.30 3,113.48 41.22
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,164.69 4,220.69 55.99 1.34
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,998.61 3,938.08 60.53 1.51
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.90 0.88 0.02 1.81
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.89 0.98 0.08 9.41
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.06 1.20 0.14 13.17
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.93 1.00 0.07 7.11
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.82 0.86 0.03 3.66

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4,638.33 4,622.81 4,622.81 4,622.81 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17,667.90 17,668.50 17,668.50 17,809.40 17,534.60
Year Ending Dec-18 19,063.60 19,040.60 19,040.60 19,082.90 18,873.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4.02 4.02 4.02 4.11 4.02
Year Ending Dec-18 4.40 4.41 4.41 4.44 4.36

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 3 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 4 0 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 3 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA News

