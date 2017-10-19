Edition:
Force Motors Ltd (FORC.BO)

FORC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

3,650.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.70 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs3,666.50
Open
Rs3,671.05
Day's High
Rs3,687.00
Day's Low
Rs3,600.00
Volume
12,912
Avg. Vol
34,319
52-wk High
Rs4,839.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,462.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 56.50 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 9,025.50 9,097.00 8,954.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 31,434.50 31,680.00 31,189.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 37,231.90 38,258.00 36,205.80 42,721.60
Year Ending Mar-19 2 45,372.50 47,371.00 43,374.00 53,014.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 56.50 56.50 56.50 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 141.85 161.05 131.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 165.50 176.80 154.20 195.38
Year Ending Mar-19 2 238.75 241.20 236.30 257.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,985.00 7,444.50 459.50 6.58
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,025.50 9,830.60 805.10 8.92
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,392.54 6,217.80 1,174.74 15.89
Quarter Ending Sep-16 8,790.00 8,418.90 371.10 4.22
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7,622.00 7,461.70 160.30 2.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 37.00 22.74 14.26 38.54
Quarter Ending Dec-16 17.98 17.65 0.33 1.81
Quarter Ending Sep-16 44.93 37.44 7.49 16.67
Quarter Ending Jun-16 33.76 39.06 5.30 15.70
Quarter Ending Mar-13 138.93 -17.59 156.52 112.66

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,025.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 31,434.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 37,231.90 37,231.90 37,231.90 37,231.90 42,721.60
Year Ending Mar-19 45,372.50 45,372.50 45,372.50 45,372.50 53,014.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 56.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 141.85 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 165.50 165.50 165.50 172.33 195.38
Year Ending Mar-19 238.75 238.75 238.75 238.75 257.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

