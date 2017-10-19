Force Motors Ltd (FORC.BO)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 9,025.50 9,097.00 8,954.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 31,434.50 31,680.00 31,189.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 37,231.90 38,258.00 36,205.80 42,721.60 Year Ending Mar-19 2 45,372.50 47,371.00 43,374.00 53,014.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 56.50 56.50 56.50 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 141.85 161.05 131.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 165.50 176.80 154.20 195.38 Year Ending Mar-19 2 238.75 241.20 236.30 257.70